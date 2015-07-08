Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LITCHFIELD, AUSTIN TYLER
Arrest Type
DOB 7/7/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-01 09:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CHERRY, DEJANARELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-01 10:15:00
Court Case 5902019237578
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MAYFIELD, KYLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-01 14:33:00
Court Case 5902019237872
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ, RANDY C
Arrest Type
DOB 2/3/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 340
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-01 09:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-01 11:44:00
Court Case 5402019053111
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBBINS, STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-01 15:15:00
Court Case 5902019237244
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 3000.00