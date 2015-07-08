Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 10-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Injury To Real Property (M), 5) Injury To Real Property (M), 6) Injury To Real Property (M), 7) Injury To Real Property (M), and 8) Injury To Real Property (M), at [Address], on 10/1/2019 09:48.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J

Name Stewart, Joshua Franklin
Arrest Date 10/01/2019
Court Case 201908000
Charge 1) Pwisd Sch 4 (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Stewart, Joshua Franklin (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Sch 4 (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 19:57.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Davis, Milton Bernard
Arrest Date 10/01/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 11:42.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Contreras-cortez, Jhosmar Jesus
Arrest Date 10/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Contreras-cortez, Jhosmar Jesus (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 200 S Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 22:03.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hargette, Mia Kendall
Arrest Date 10/01/2019
Court Case 201900802
Charge Assault And Battery, M (M),
Description Hargette, Mia Kendall (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 7213 Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/1/2019 12:33.
Arresting Officer Mathews, T

Name Clark, Daronn Teire
Arrest Date 10/01/2019
Court Case 201908004
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Clark, Daronn Teire (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1199 N M L King Jr Blvd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 22:19.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E