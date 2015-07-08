Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arrest Date
|10-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Injury To Real Property (M), 5) Injury To Real Property (M), 6) Injury To Real Property (M), 7) Injury To Real Property (M), and 8) Injury To Real Property (M), at [Address], on 10/1/2019 09:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J
|Name
|Stewart, Joshua Franklin
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2019
|Court Case
|201908000
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Sch 4 (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Joshua Franklin (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Sch 4 (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 19:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Davis, Milton Bernard
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 11:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Contreras-cortez, Jhosmar Jesus
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Contreras-cortez, Jhosmar Jesus (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 200 S Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hargette, Mia Kendall
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900802
|Charge
|Assault And Battery, M (M),
|Description
|Hargette, Mia Kendall (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 7213 Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/1/2019 12:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Mathews, T
|Name
|Clark, Daronn Teire
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2019
|Court Case
|201908004
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Clark, Daronn Teire (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1199 N M L King Jr Blvd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2019 22:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E