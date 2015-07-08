Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PORTER, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1957
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-02 00:33:00
Court Case 5902019237640
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RICHARDSON, JAMAL JEREEK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-02 09:30:00
Court Case 5902019224940
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GIRICH, DANIEL PAVLOVICH
Arrest Type
DOB 2/16/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-02 14:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARRUTHERS, ANTONIO ALONEZO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-02 17:18:00
Court Case 5902019234290
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name GOODE, PIERRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-02 01:39:00
Court Case 5902019003482
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WINSTON, BRIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/9/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 211
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-02 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017245579
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 2500.00