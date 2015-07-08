Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PORTER, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1957
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-02 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902019237640
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RICHARDSON, JAMAL JEREEK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/7/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-02 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019224940
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GIRICH, DANIEL PAVLOVICH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/16/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-02 14:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARRUTHERS, ANTONIO ALONEZO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-02 17:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019234290
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|GOODE, PIERRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/8/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-02 01:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019003482
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WINSTON, BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|211
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-02 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017245579
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00