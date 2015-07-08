Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Joe Neal
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2019
|Court Case
|201907042
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Joe Neal (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1101 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 23:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Bare, James Wesley
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Permanency Plan Hearing) (M),
|Description
|Bare, James Wesley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Permanency Plan Hearing) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 06:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Sowell, Chris James
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2019
|Court Case
|201907042
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Sowell, Chris James (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1101 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 23:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Waters, Adrian Lamont
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Waters, Adrian Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 08:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Hernandez, Venancio Castaneda
|Arrest Date
|10-02-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Venancio Castaneda (W /M/55) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 5799 New Town Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10/2/2019 7:28:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5940 Lindenwood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/2/2019 09:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J