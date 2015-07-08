Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clyburn, Joe Neal
Arrest Date 10/02/2019
Court Case 201907042
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Clyburn, Joe Neal (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1101 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 23:32.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Bare, James Wesley
Arrest Date 10/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Permanency Plan Hearing) (M),
Description Bare, James Wesley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Permanency Plan Hearing) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 06:57.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Sowell, Chris James
Arrest Date 10/02/2019
Court Case 201907042
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Sowell, Chris James (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1101 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 23:40.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Waters, Adrian Lamont
Arrest Date 10/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Waters, Adrian Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2019 08:32.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Hernandez, Venancio Castaneda
Arrest Date 10-02-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez, Venancio Castaneda (W /M/55) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 5799 New Town Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10/2/2019 7:28:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
Arrest Date 10/02/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5940 Lindenwood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/2/2019 09:35.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J