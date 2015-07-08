Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SPRINGS, BRANDON DELAIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/20/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-03 12:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, YVETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/8/1974
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-03 14:55:00
|Court Case
|6202015052400
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO RETURN RENTAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|CHICAS-CHAVEZ, ROBERT CAROLS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/7/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-03 13:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MITCHELL, JOHN CALEB
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-03 14:25:00
|Court Case
|1302019053369
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BENN, NICO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/30/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-03 02:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019238084
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|DE-LIMA, BRUNO AUGUSTO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/26/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-03 13:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount