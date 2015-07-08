Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SPRINGS, BRANDON DELAIN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/20/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-03 12:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, YVETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1974
Height 5.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-03 14:55:00
Court Case 6202015052400
Charge Description FAIL TO RETURN RENTAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name CHICAS-CHAVEZ, ROBERT CAROLS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/7/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-03 13:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MITCHELL, JOHN CALEB
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-03 14:25:00
Court Case 1302019053369
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BENN, NICO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-03 02:18:00
Court Case 5902019238084
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name DE-LIMA, BRUNO AUGUSTO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/26/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-03 13:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount