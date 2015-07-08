Below are the Union County arrests for 10-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sawyer, Brantlie Michaela
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2019
|Court Case
|201907842
|Charge
|Furnish Drugs Inmates (F),
|Description
|Sawyer, Brantlie Michaela (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/3/2019 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, J R
|Name
|Aldi Foods VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|10-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aldi Foods VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1404 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 9/27/2019 and 10:19, 10/3/2019. Reported: 10:19, 10/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Gemes, Maddison Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Gemes, Maddison Marie (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2019 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Brooks Amanda Kristin VICTIM of Disseminating Obscenity
|Arrest Date
|10-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brooks Amanda Kristin VICTIM of Disseminating Obscenity (C), at 900 Cameron Ct, Monroe, NC, between 17:30, 10/2/2019 and 17:32, 10/2/2019. Reported: 10:30, 10/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, G
|Name
|Dubose, Nigel Sincere
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2019
|Court Case
|201906645
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Dubose, Nigel Sincere (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2019 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Good Steward Ministries VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|10-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Good Steward Ministries VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1213 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 06:24, 10/3/2019 and 11:01, 10/3/2019. Reported: 11:01, 10/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B