Below are the Union County arrests for 10-04-2019.

Name Williams, Richard
Arrest Date 10/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear -Dwlr (M),
Description Williams, Richard (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -dwlr (M), at 600 BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 20:12.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Rondo, Qunale Connealis
Arrest Date 10/04/2019
Court Case 201908076
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rondo, Qunale Connealis (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1010 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 20:37.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Polk, Randy Bernard
Arrest Date 10/04/2019
Court Case 201907075
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation Violation), M (M),
Description Polk, Randy Bernard (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation Violation), M (M), at 1506 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 01:14.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Helms, Christopher Mark
Arrest Date 10/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Child Support (M),
Description Helms, Christopher Mark (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Child Support (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 20:43.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Makowski, Brittney Leigh
Arrest Date 10/04/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Makowski, Brittney Leigh (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2399 Redwood Dr/hawthorne Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/4/2019 21:01.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G