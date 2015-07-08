Below are the Union County arrests for 10-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Richard
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear -Dwlr (M),
|Description
|Williams, Richard (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -dwlr (M), at 600 BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Rondo, Qunale Connealis
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2019
|Court Case
|201908076
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rondo, Qunale Connealis (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1010 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Polk, Randy Bernard
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2019
|Court Case
|201907075
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Polk, Randy Bernard (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation Violation), M (M), at 1506 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Helms, Christopher Mark
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Child Support (M),
|Description
|Helms, Christopher Mark (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Child Support (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 20:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Polk, Randy Bernard
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2019
|Court Case
|201907075
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Polk, Randy Bernard (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation Violation), M (M), at 1506 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2019 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Makowski, Brittney Leigh
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Makowski, Brittney Leigh (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2399 Redwood Dr/hawthorne Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/4/2019 21:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G