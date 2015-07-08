Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SANCHEZ-BLAS, JAVIER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/18/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-06 01:13:00
Court Case 5902019238509
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name JONES, GERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/1/1966
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-06 12:35:00
Court Case 5902019236896
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CHAVIS, DEWAYNE BRAYBOY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-06 03:18:00
Court Case 5902019238506
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name MCKINNEY, ROSCOE ALPHONSO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-06 10:50:00
Court Case 5902019238554
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROGERS, HARRISON ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-06 03:08:00
Court Case 5902019238522
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GARRISON, DARRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-06 14:01:00
Court Case 3502019058240
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00