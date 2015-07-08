Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carpenter, Gregory Joe
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2019
|Court Case
|201907112
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Gregory Joe (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 09:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Drinnen, Patrick Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (Out Of County) (F),
|Description
|Drinnen, Patrick Lawrence (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (out Of County) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 09:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Kiker, Wallace Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Aid & Abet Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (aid & Abet Larceny), M (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 11:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Jones, Joseph Elwood
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods, Sh (M),
|Description
|Jones, Joseph Elwood (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods, Sh (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Arellano, Xavier
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
|Description
|Arellano, Xavier (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/6/2019 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Ampley, Dreshon
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Larceny By Employee), F (F),
|Description
|Ampley, Dreshon (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (larceny By Employee), F (F), at 6504 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/6/2019 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C