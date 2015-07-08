Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carpenter, Gregory Joe
Arrest Date 10/06/2019
Court Case 201907112
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Carpenter, Gregory Joe (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 09:09.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Drinnen, Patrick Lawrence
Arrest Date 10/06/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (Out Of County) (F),
Description Drinnen, Patrick Lawrence (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (out Of County) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 09:44.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Kiker, Wallace Scott
Arrest Date 10/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Aid & Abet Larceny), M (M),
Description Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (aid & Abet Larceny), M (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 11:06.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Jones, Joseph Elwood
Arrest Date 10/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods, Sh (M),
Description Jones, Joseph Elwood (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods, Sh (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2019 14:41.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Arellano, Xavier
Arrest Date 10/06/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
Description Arellano, Xavier (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/6/2019 16:43.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Ampley, Dreshon
Arrest Date 10/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Larceny By Employee), F (F),
Description Ampley, Dreshon (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (larceny By Employee), F (F), at 6504 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/6/2019 16:44.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C