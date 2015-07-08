Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GOELLER, MICHAEL DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-08 03:41:00
Court Case 5902019238817
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name REED, KIONDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-08 10:00:00
Court Case 1202019053837
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BATTLE, MARQUETTE LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/26/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-08 15:43:00
Court Case 5902019238946
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ARMSTRONG, SHAWNQUILLA NASTASHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/24/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-08 05:13:00
Court Case 5902019238820
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name FARROW, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-08 11:20:00
Court Case 5902019205240
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1400.00

Name FISHER, MARVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-08 15:20:00
Court Case 5902019225758
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 25000.00