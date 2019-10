Description

Smith, Bucky Scott (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 2905 Corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2019 08:56.