Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCDONALD, LAMONT ULANDUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/3/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-09 02:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019224471
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|14000.00
|Name
|STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-09 05:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019239082
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BERRY, TAVARSIEA DASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1996
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-09 11:42:00
|Court Case
|5902019235499
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCALLISTER, JOHN DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/27/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-09 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019239103
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROLLE, TROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/21/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-09 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019239156
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WATKINS, KENESHA TAMMY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/15/1980
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-09 02:20:00
|Court Case
|3502019703693
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00