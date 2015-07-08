Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCDONALD, LAMONT ULANDUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/3/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-09 02:32:00
Court Case 5902019224471
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 14000.00

Name STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-09 05:25:00
Court Case 5902019239082
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BERRY, TAVARSIEA DASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-09 11:42:00
Court Case 5902019235499
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCALLISTER, JOHN DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/27/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-09 16:20:00
Court Case 5902019239103
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
Bond Amount

Name ROLLE, TROY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-09 13:45:00
Court Case 5902019239156
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WATKINS, KENESHA TAMMY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/15/1980
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-09 02:20:00
Court Case 3502019703693
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00