Union County arrests for 10-09-2019.

Name Rushing, Adam Dashun
Arrest Date 10/09/2019
Court Case 201906936
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Rushing, Adam Dashun (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 204 Tomberlin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2019 08:29.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Vernon, Amy Shiree
Arrest Date 10-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Vernon, Amy Shiree (W /F/42) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 499 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/lander Bent, Unionville, NC, on 10/9/2019 12:04:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Rushing, Adam Dashun
Arrest Date 10/09/2019
Court Case 201905256
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Rushing, Adam Dashun (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 204 Tomberlin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2019 09:15.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Mcrae, Beleindy Mcrae,beleindy
Arrest Date 10-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcrae, Beleindy Mcrae,beleindy (B /F/50) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2215 Old Lawyers Rd, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 10/9/2019 and 00:01, 10/9/2019. Reported: 00:01, 10/9/2019.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Preston, Walter Frank
Arrest Date 10/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Preston, Walter Frank (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2019 10:13.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Rivers, Jada Vijan
Arrest Date 10/09/2019
Court Case 201907521
Charge Accessory After The Fact (F),
Description Rivers, Jada Vijan (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 310 Chambers St, Marshville, NC, on 10/9/2019 11:35.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S