Below are the Union County arrests for 10-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Adam Dashun
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2019
|Court Case
|201906936
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Adam Dashun (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 204 Tomberlin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2019 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Vernon, Amy Shiree
|Arrest Date
|10-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vernon, Amy Shiree (W /F/42) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 499 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/lander Bent, Unionville, NC, on 10/9/2019 12:04:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Rushing, Adam Dashun
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2019
|Court Case
|201905256
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Adam Dashun (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 204 Tomberlin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2019 09:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Mcrae, Beleindy Mcrae,beleindy
|Arrest Date
|10-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcrae, Beleindy Mcrae,beleindy (B /F/50) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2215 Old Lawyers Rd, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 10/9/2019 and 00:01, 10/9/2019. Reported: 00:01, 10/9/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Preston, Walter Frank
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Preston, Walter Frank (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2019 10:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Rivers, Jada Vijan
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2019
|Court Case
|201907521
|Charge
|Accessory After The Fact (F),
|Description
|Rivers, Jada Vijan (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 310 Chambers St, Marshville, NC, on 10/9/2019 11:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S