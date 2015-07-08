Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-10-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLLY, CHUVELLO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-10 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019239230
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CUTHBERTSON, JACARI DMONTE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/29/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-10 11:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUNLAP, CHRISTOPHER LESEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-10 10:49:00
|Court Case
|5902018228394
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|12000.00
|Name
|BRICE, PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/8/1973
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-10 17:04:00
|Court Case
|5902019239309
|Charge Description
|EXPLOIT DISABLE/ELDER TRUST
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JONES, GERALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/1/1966
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-10 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019239140
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER PLACE OF WORSHIP
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ESPINO, JOSE ENCISCO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/4/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-10 11:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount