Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SANDERS, CIARA MONCHEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/13/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-11 05:04:00
|Court Case
|5902019239420
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VANSLYKE, JASON MORRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-11 11:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017244046
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LOVE, SHELLEY NEWELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1972
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-11 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018208837
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EVANS, ZSAQUAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1996
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-11 08:57:00
|Court Case
|8902019054330
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, JASMINE LANETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1984
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-11 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902019233779
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCVAY, WILLIAM LESTER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/5/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-11 15:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019239447
|Charge Description
|ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|30000.00