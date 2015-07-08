Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SANDERS, CIARA MONCHEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/13/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-11 05:04:00
Court Case 5902019239420
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name VANSLYKE, JASON MORRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-11 11:22:00
Court Case 5902017244046
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LOVE, SHELLEY NEWELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/1972
Height 5.3
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-11 15:40:00
Court Case 5902018208837
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EVANS, ZSAQUAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-11 08:57:00
Court Case 8902019054330
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ANDERSON, JASMINE LANETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1984
Height 4.11
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-11 10:55:00
Court Case 5902019233779
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCVAY, WILLIAM LESTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-11 15:14:00
Court Case 5902019239447
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000.00