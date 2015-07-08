Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Doe, John
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2019
|Court Case
|201907301
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Doe, John (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1208 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 13:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Lopez, Geronimo
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2019
|Court Case
|201907301
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Geronimo (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1208 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Zolke, Brian Christopher
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Zolke, Brian Christopher (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 5411 Fulton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2019 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Zolke, Francy Yubely
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Zolke, Francy Yubely (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5411 Fulton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2019 19:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Mcmanus, Dedra Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2019
|Court Case
|201907311
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Dedra Lynn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 312 E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 21:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B