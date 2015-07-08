Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Doe, John
Arrest Date 10/12/2019
Court Case 201907301
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Doe, John (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1208 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 13:57.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Lopez, Geronimo
Arrest Date 10/12/2019
Court Case 201907301
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Lopez, Geronimo (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1208 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 15:02.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Zolke, Brian Christopher
Arrest Date 10/12/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Zolke, Brian Christopher (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 5411 Fulton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2019 19:16.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Zolke, Francy Yubely
Arrest Date 10/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Zolke, Francy Yubely (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5411 Fulton Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2019 19:18.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
Arrest Date 10/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 21:38.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Mcmanus, Dedra Lynn
Arrest Date 10/12/2019
Court Case 201907311
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mcmanus, Dedra Lynn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 312 E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2019 21:43.
Arresting Officer Burton, B