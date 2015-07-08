Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanchez, Jose Alberto
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2019
|Court Case
|201907320
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Jose Alberto (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 23 Donald St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2019 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Keith
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2019
|Court Case
|201907326
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Keith (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 1899 Pinedell Av/love Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2019 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Lopez-cruz, Cristo
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2019
|Court Case
|201907333
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lopez-cruz, Cristo (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 909 Pond Creek Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/13/2019 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M