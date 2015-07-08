Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLAY, CHAD ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-14 03:04:00
Court Case 4802019055280
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name MCCRAY, TOMMY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 206
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-14 11:00:00
Court Case 5902019239294
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name KINKOPH, KRISTEN A
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1971
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-14 13:26:00
Court Case 5902019239787
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MARTINEZ-SAAVEDRA, OSCAR EMILIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-14 02:10:00
Court Case 5902019239708
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SHIPP, SHIODON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-14 10:51:00
Court Case 8902018711871
Charge Description SHOW CAUSE
Bond Amount 450.00

Name MAXWELL, JASON DALE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/20/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-14 14:15:00
Court Case 5902019221450
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00