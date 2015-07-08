Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ashcraft, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2019
|Court Case
|201907098
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Ashcraft, Robert Lee (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 103 Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2019 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Andress, Cole Gregory
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2019
|Court Case
|201901011
|Charge
|Simple Assault, M (M),
|Description
|Andress, Cole Gregory (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 2121 Bluestone Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/14/2019 20:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Waugh, Tracie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Fail Wear Seat Belt-Front Seat (M),
|Description
|Waugh, Tracie Lynn (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fail Wear Seat Belt-front Seat (M), at 6299 W Marshville Blvd/n Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 10/14/2019 20:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2019
|Court Case
|201908317
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Pdp, Owes Money $750.00) (M),
|Description
|Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (pdp, Owes Money $750.00) (M), at 3615 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2019 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Bailey, Bobbie Taska A
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Curfew Violation (M) And 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Bobbie Taska A (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Curfew Violation (M) and 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 909 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2019 23:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Helms, Lenny Van
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2019
|Court Case
|201908319
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Helms, Lenny Van (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6128 Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/14/2019 23:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C