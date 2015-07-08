Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ashcraft, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 10/14/2019
Court Case 201907098
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Ashcraft, Robert Lee (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 103 Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2019 18:15.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Andress, Cole Gregory
Arrest Date 10/14/2019
Court Case 201901011
Charge Simple Assault, M (M),
Description Andress, Cole Gregory (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 2121 Bluestone Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/14/2019 20:43.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Waugh, Tracie Lynn
Arrest Date 10/14/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Fail Wear Seat Belt-Front Seat (M),
Description Waugh, Tracie Lynn (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fail Wear Seat Belt-front Seat (M), at 6299 W Marshville Blvd/n Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 10/14/2019 20:56.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin
Arrest Date 10/14/2019
Court Case 201908317
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Pdp, Owes Money $750.00) (M),
Description Mcgrady, Joshua Kevin (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (pdp, Owes Money $750.00) (M), at 3615 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2019 21:00.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Bailey, Bobbie Taska A
Arrest Date 10/14/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Curfew Violation (M) And 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Bailey, Bobbie Taska A (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Curfew Violation (M) and 2) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 909 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2019 23:04.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Helms, Lenny Van
Arrest Date 10/14/2019
Court Case 201908319
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Helms, Lenny Van (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6128 Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/14/2019 23:09.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C