Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-15-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name YOUNG, MARLOWE MORRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-15 02:15:00
Court Case 5902019023257
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODMAN, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type
DOB 10/19/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-15 11:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, MATTHEW MITCHELL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-15 15:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, JEFFREY DONALD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/22/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-15 04:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, ANTONIO C
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-15 11:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, SHAQUEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/24/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-15 13:40:00
Court Case 5902019239894
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00