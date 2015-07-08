Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Berry, Tuesday Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2019
|Court Case
|201908222
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Berry, Tuesday Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 4421 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Hubbard, William Devon
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2019
|Court Case
|201907384
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 3) Window Tinting Violation (M),
|Description
|Hubbard, William Devon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), at 601 Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Larez Ryhem
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2019
|Court Case
|201906452
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Larez Ryhem (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Phillips, Richard Lee J
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Felony(Felony Poss Sch Ii, Pdp), F (F),
|Description
|Phillips, Richard Lee J (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Felony(felony Poss Sch Ii, Pdp), F (F), at 3014 Old Monroe Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 10/15/2019 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2019
|Court Case
|201906813
|Charge
|Larceny-Firearm (F),
|Description
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 711 Castle Rd Apt C, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 20:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Bowers, Timothy Ryan
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bowers, Timothy Ryan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1909 Gables Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, C O