Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Berry, Tuesday Nicole
Arrest Date 10/15/2019
Court Case 201908222
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Berry, Tuesday Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 4421 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 15:41.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Hubbard, William Devon
Arrest Date 10/15/2019
Court Case 201907384
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 3) Window Tinting Violation (M),
Description Hubbard, William Devon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), at 601 Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 16:59.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Cuthbertson, Larez Ryhem
Arrest Date 10/15/2019
Court Case 201906452
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Larez Ryhem (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 17:57.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Phillips, Richard Lee J
Arrest Date 10/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Felony(Felony Poss Sch Ii, Pdp), F (F),
Description Phillips, Richard Lee J (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Felony(felony Poss Sch Ii, Pdp), F (F), at 3014 Old Monroe Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 10/15/2019 18:45.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Rhodes, Kevin Jones
Arrest Date 10/15/2019
Court Case 201906813
Charge Larceny-Firearm (F),
Description Rhodes, Kevin Jones (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 711 Castle Rd Apt C, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 20:26.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Bowers, Timothy Ryan
Arrest Date 10/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Bowers, Timothy Ryan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1909 Gables Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2019 20:42.
Arresting Officer Allen, C O