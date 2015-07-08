Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARMSTEAD, ILLYA D
Arrest Type
DOB 10/13/1994
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-16 10:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LATTA, BRITTANY MICHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-16 12:49:00
Court Case 1202019051159
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name ARNOLD, TYLER ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/14/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-16 15:08:00
Court Case 5902019236885
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WATSON, MARQUISE DESHAWN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/4/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-16 09:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name PALMER, LOUIS DUSHONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-16 12:05:00
Court Case 5902019240029
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name BERASA, ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1966
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-16 16:12:00
Court Case 1702008053707
Charge Description SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
Bond Amount 1000.00