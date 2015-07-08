Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ARMSTEAD, ILLYA D
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/13/1994
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-16 10:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LATTA, BRITTANY MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-16 12:49:00
|Court Case
|1202019051159
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|ARNOLD, TYLER ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/14/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-16 15:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019236885
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WATSON, MARQUISE DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/4/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-16 09:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PALMER, LOUIS DUSHONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-16 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019240029
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BERASA, ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1966
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-16 16:12:00
|Court Case
|1702008053707
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
|Bond Amount
|1000.00