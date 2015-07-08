Below are the Union County arrests for 10-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bodo, Patrick James
Arrest Date 10/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Bodo, Patrick James (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2019 16:28.
Arresting Officer Livingston, M K

Name Taylor, Jamerrion Tyquan
Arrest Date 10/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Taylor, Jamerrion Tyquan (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2019 18:56.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Hejka, Victor Jairo
Arrest Date 10/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Prob Viol Out Of County), M (M),
Description Hejka, Victor Jairo (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(prob Viol Out Of County), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2019 19:50.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Chambers, Geremie Quintin
Arrest Date 10/16/2019
Court Case 201907424
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Criminal Summons (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Chambers, Geremie Quintin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Criminal Summons (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 10/16/2019 21:22.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Chambers, Geremie Quintin
Arrest Date 10/16/2019
Court Case 201907423
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Conspiracy Sell Deliver Herion (F), And 8) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Chambers, Geremie Quintin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Conspiracy Sell Deliver Herion (F), and 8) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 10/16/2019 21:30.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Pearce, Brian Richard
Arrest Date 10/16/2019
Court Case 201907423
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 4) Conspiracy To Sell/Deliver Herion (F),
Description Pearce, Brian Richard (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 4) Conspiracy To Sell/deliver Herion (F), at 2901 W Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2019 21:37.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T