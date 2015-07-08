Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-17-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RODMAN, AARON JARELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/5/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-17 07:00:00
Court Case 5902019240099
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BELK, EVERETTE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/22/1964
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-17 13:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOLLY, CHUVELLO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-17 16:12:00
Court Case 5902019240100
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name BARKLEY, ABIJAH PHILEMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/3/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-17 06:30:00
Court Case 5902019240211
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KABA, MAMDI MUHAMMED
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/13/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-17 13:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name JONES, LAVAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-17 16:16:00
Court Case 5902019240086
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00