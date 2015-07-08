Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Collins, James Stanley
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2019
|Court Case
|201900452
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Collins, James Stanley (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 412 Chambers St, Marshville, NC, on 10/17/2019 23:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Aguilar, Adrian Chavez
|Arrest Date
|10-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aguilar, Adrian Chavez (W /M/35) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 601 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 03:47, 10/17/2019. Reported: 03:47, 10/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Murder
|Arrest Date
|10-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Murder (C), at [Address], between 13:40, 10/17/2019 and 13:43, 10/17/2019. Reported: 13:43, 10/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Chalin, Eugene, D
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2019
|Court Case
|201908152
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Chalin, Eugene, D (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2481 Stradford Dr, Gastonia, NC, on 10/17/2019 09:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Vanburen, Megan
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2019
|Court Case
|201907429
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Vanburen, Megan (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 106 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2019 10:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Green, Kindle Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), And 3) Fugitive(South Carolina) (F),
|Description
|Green, Kindle Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), and 3) Fugitive(south Carolina) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2019 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A