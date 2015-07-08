Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Collins, James Stanley
Arrest Date 10/17/2019
Court Case 201900452
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Collins, James Stanley (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 412 Chambers St, Marshville, NC, on 10/17/2019 23:31.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Aguilar, Adrian Chavez
Arrest Date 10-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Aguilar, Adrian Chavez (W /M/35) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 601 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 03:47, 10/17/2019. Reported: 03:47, 10/17/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Murder
Arrest Date 10-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Murder (C), at [Address], between 13:40, 10/17/2019 and 13:43, 10/17/2019. Reported: 13:43, 10/17/2019.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Chalin, Eugene, D
Arrest Date 10/17/2019
Court Case 201908152
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Chalin, Eugene, D (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2481 Stradford Dr, Gastonia, NC, on 10/17/2019 09:46.
Arresting Officer Gallis, S B

Name Vanburen, Megan
Arrest Date 10/17/2019
Court Case 201907429
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Vanburen, Megan (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 106 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2019 10:51.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Green, Kindle Nicole
Arrest Date 10/17/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), And 3) Fugitive(South Carolina) (F),
Description Green, Kindle Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), and 3) Fugitive(south Carolina) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2019 11:20.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A