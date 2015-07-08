Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RANGEL-GUTIERREZ, ROGOBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 2/18/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-18 10:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOYCE, MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/13/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-18 10:28:00
Court Case 5902019240359
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BURDEA, SABRINA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/20/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-18 15:52:00
Court Case 5902019240409
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBBEN, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/2/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-18 09:07:00
Court Case 5902019240241
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CHAMBERS, GWENDOLYN ANN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/17/1980
Height 5.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-18 11:11:00
Court Case 302008050187
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FANELLI, MEGAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-18 14:52:00
Court Case 5902019240435
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00