Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RANGEL-GUTIERREZ, ROGOBERTO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/18/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-18 10:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOYCE, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/13/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-18 10:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019240359
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BURDEA, SABRINA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/20/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-18 15:52:00
|Court Case
|5902019240409
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBBEN, NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/2/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-18 09:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019240241
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CHAMBERS, GWENDOLYN ANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/17/1980
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-18 11:11:00
|Court Case
|302008050187
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FANELLI, MEGAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-18 14:52:00
|Court Case
|5902019240435
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00