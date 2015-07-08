Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Anderson, Corey Todd
Arrest Date 10/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Anderson, Corey Todd (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3014 Secret Garden Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/18/2019 08:07.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Best, Christopher Paul
Arrest Date 10-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Best, Christopher Paul (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Unsafe Lane Change, at Us 74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 10/18/2019 8:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Taylor, Thomas Glenn
Arrest Date 10/18/2019
Court Case 201908406
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Taylor, Thomas Glenn (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 2827 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/18/2019 09:04.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 10-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2400 Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:23, 10/18/2019. Reported: 00:23, 10/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Carmona, Jason
Arrest Date 10/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Carmona, Jason (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2019 12:02.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 10-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/14) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 1201 Memory Ln, Monroe, NC, on 00:58, 10/18/2019. Reported: 00:58, 10/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T