Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Anderson, Corey Todd
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Corey Todd (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3014 Secret Garden Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/18/2019 08:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Best, Christopher Paul
|Arrest Date
|10-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Best, Christopher Paul (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Unsafe Lane Change, at Us 74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 10/18/2019 8:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Taylor, Thomas Glenn
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2019
|Court Case
|201908406
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Thomas Glenn (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 2827 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/18/2019 09:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|10-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2400 Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:23, 10/18/2019. Reported: 00:23, 10/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Carmona, Jason
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Carmona, Jason (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2019 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/14) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 1201 Memory Ln, Monroe, NC, on 00:58, 10/18/2019. Reported: 00:58, 10/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T