Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARTER, SAMANTHA ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-19 00:31:00
|Court Case
|5902019240502
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, GERALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/4/1968
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-19 15:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019240551
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MAYS, ROBERT THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/3/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-19 02:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019240503
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASON-MCNEELY, SAMIYAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/28/2003
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|107
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-19 16:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019240262
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PENA, ZACHARY ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/5/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-19 02:38:00
|Court Case
|5902019240504
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCKOY, TIANNA LESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1998
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-19 17:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019240570
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount