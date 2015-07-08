Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARTER, SAMANTHA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-19 00:31:00
Court Case 5902019240502
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name KIRKPATRICK, GERALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/4/1968
Height 5.11
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-19 15:28:00
Court Case 5902019240551
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MAYS, ROBERT THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/3/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-19 02:50:00
Court Case 5902019240503
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name MASON-MCNEELY, SAMIYAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/28/2003
Height 4.11
Weight 107
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-19 16:08:00
Court Case 5902019240262
Charge Description ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY
Bond Amount

Name PENA, ZACHARY ALAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/5/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-19 02:38:00
Court Case 5902019240504
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCKOY, TIANNA LESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1998
Height 4.11
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-19 17:20:00
Court Case 5902019240570
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount