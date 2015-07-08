Below are the Union County arrests for 10-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Daryl Joe
Arrest Date 10/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Helms, Daryl Joe (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4902 Pleasant Grove Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/19/2019 01:27.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Tolentin, Alexander
Arrest Date 10/19/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container While Driving (M),
Description Tolentin, Alexander (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container While Driving (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2019 03:44.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Hernandez, Nolan Odilber
Arrest Date 10/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hernandez, Nolan Odilber (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Public Road, on 10/19/2019 07:35.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hernandez, Norlan Odilber
Arrest Date 10/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hernandez, Norlan Odilber (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Public Road, on 10/19/2019 07:35.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Brice, Kendrick Antico
Arrest Date 10/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Brice, Kendrick Antico (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2707 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2019 11:57.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Brice, Kendrick Antico
Arrest Date 10/19/2019
Court Case 201907488
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Brice, Kendrick Antico (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2707 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2019 11:57.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M