Below are the Union County arrests for 10-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Daryl Joe
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Helms, Daryl Joe (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4902 Pleasant Grove Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/19/2019 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Tolentin, Alexander
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container While Driving (M),
|Description
|Tolentin, Alexander (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container While Driving (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2019 03:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Hernandez, Nolan Odilber
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Nolan Odilber (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Public Road, on 10/19/2019 07:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hernandez, Norlan Odilber
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Norlan Odilber (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Public Road, on 10/19/2019 07:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Brice, Kendrick Antico
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Brice, Kendrick Antico (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2707 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2019 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Brice, Kendrick Antico
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2019
|Court Case
|201907488
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Brice, Kendrick Antico (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2707 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2019 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M