Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLER, BRENT WESLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/13/1958
Height 6.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-20 00:11:00
Court Case 5902019240607
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, TONYA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/5/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-20 09:15:00
Court Case 5902019240634
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GARCIA, JOSE ISIDRO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/9/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-20 00:22:00
Court Case 5902019240614
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name JONES, ALLAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-20 10:41:00
Court Case 5902019236854
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GWINN, GARNETTE LARRAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-20 01:00:00
Court Case 5902019240617
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCNEIL, CRYSTAL DONETTA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/10/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-20 10:12:00
Court Case 5902019718508
Charge Description AID AND ABET IMPAIRED DRIVING
Bond Amount 500.00