Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILLER, BRENT WESLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/13/1958
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-20 00:11:00
|Court Case
|5902019240607
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TONYA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/5/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-20 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019240634
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GARCIA, JOSE ISIDRO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/9/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-20 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902019240614
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, ALLAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-20 10:41:00
|Court Case
|5902019236854
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GWINN, GARNETTE LARRAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-20 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019240617
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCNEIL, CRYSTAL DONETTA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/10/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-20 10:12:00
|Court Case
|5902019718508
|Charge Description
|AID AND ABET IMPAIRED DRIVING
|Bond Amount
|500.00