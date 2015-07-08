Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MITCHELL, JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/1956
Height 6.2
Weight 232
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-21 09:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, JB JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-21 10:11:00
Court Case 5902019239279
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCCREARY, ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-21 14:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FOGG, ANDREW PAUL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/17/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-21 14:40:00
Court Case 5902019213538
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SWANN, ANGELA FAYE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-21 00:13:00
Court Case 5902019240690
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WOOTEN, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/5/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-21 08:00:00
Court Case 3502019708884
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00