Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MITCHELL, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/7/1956
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|232
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-21 09:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, JB JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-21 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902019239279
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCCREARY, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/14/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-21 14:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOGG, ANDREW PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/17/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-21 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019213538
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SWANN, ANGELA FAYE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/21/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-21 00:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019240690
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WOOTEN, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/5/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-21 08:00:00
|Court Case
|3502019708884
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00