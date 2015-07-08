Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tarlton, Jody Allen
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Poss Stolen Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ (poss Stolen Goods), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 07:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Surber, Russell Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Surber, Russell Scott (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Willis, Simone Kimiko
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2019
|Court Case
|201908448
|Charge
|Awdwitk No Injury (M),
|Description
|Willis, Simone Kimiko (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk No Injury (M), at 4808 Von Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2019 07:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2019
|Court Case
|201907523
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 1800 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Laney, Draper Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2019
|Court Case
|201907545
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Laney, Draper Scott (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 722 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T