Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2019.

Name Tarlton, Jody Allen
Arrest Date 10/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (Poss Stolen Goods), M (M),
Description Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ (poss Stolen Goods), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 07:20.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Surber, Russell Scott
Arrest Date 10/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Surber, Russell Scott (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 21:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Willis, Simone Kimiko
Arrest Date 10/21/2019
Court Case 201908448
Charge Awdwitk No Injury (M),
Description Willis, Simone Kimiko (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk No Injury (M), at 4808 Von Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2019 07:52.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 10/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 21:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
Arrest Date 10/21/2019
Court Case 201907523
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 1800 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 10:11.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Laney, Draper Scott
Arrest Date 10/21/2019
Court Case 201907545
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Laney, Draper Scott (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 722 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2019 21:30.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T