Below are the Union County arrests for 10-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jackson, Brandon William
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Brandon William (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Newton, Jeffrey Alan
|Arrest Date
|10-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Newton, Jeffrey Alan (W /M/55) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2116 Goose Creek Farm Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 10/21/2019 and 07:30, 10/22/2019. Reported: 08:16, 10/22/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Davis, Devin Tyler
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2019
|Court Case
|201908226
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Davis, Devin Tyler (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 10:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Daniels, Noah Oryan
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Daniels, Noah Oryan (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Knotts, Tadarian Darian
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Tadarian Darian (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Helms, Colbi Renee
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Helms, Colbi Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 9117 Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B