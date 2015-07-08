Below are the Union County arrests for 10-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jackson, Brandon William
Arrest Date 10/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Jackson, Brandon William (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 10:47.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Newton, Jeffrey Alan
Arrest Date 10-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Newton, Jeffrey Alan (W /M/55) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2116 Goose Creek Farm Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 10/21/2019 and 07:30, 10/22/2019. Reported: 08:16, 10/22/2019.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Davis, Devin Tyler
Arrest Date 10/22/2019
Court Case 201908226
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Davis, Devin Tyler (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 10:48.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name Daniels, Noah Oryan
Arrest Date 10/22/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Daniels, Noah Oryan (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 12:14.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Knotts, Tadarian Darian
Arrest Date 10/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Knotts, Tadarian Darian (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 12:30.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Helms, Colbi Renee
Arrest Date 10/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Helms, Colbi Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 9117 Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2019 13:11.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B