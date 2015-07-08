Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROSEBORO, TOMMY LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1953
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-23 01:35:00
Court Case 5902019228878
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MATHIS, JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 3/1/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-23 15:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ELEJARDE, LUIS JESUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-23 15:00:00
Court Case 5902019241094
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CROCKETT, CEDRIC LEMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-23 01:55:00
Court Case 3302019053275
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MERRELL, CONNIE MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/8/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-23 12:51:00
Court Case 5902019241074
Charge Description FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name IYER, MAYURESH SURESH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/27/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-23 12:50:00
Court Case 5902019240117
Charge Description SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
Bond Amount 2500.00