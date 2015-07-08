Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROSEBORO, TOMMY LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1953
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-23 01:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019228878
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MATHIS, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/1/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-23 15:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELEJARDE, LUIS JESUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-23 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019241094
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CROCKETT, CEDRIC LEMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-23 01:55:00
|Court Case
|3302019053275
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MERRELL, CONNIE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/8/1994
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-23 12:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019241074
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|IYER, MAYURESH SURESH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-23 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019240117
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|2500.00