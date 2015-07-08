Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Castillo-garcia, Brandon Simion
Arrest Date 10/23/2019
Court Case 201907585
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Castillo-garcia, Brandon Simion (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 916 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 13:36.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Meadows, John Ellis
Arrest Date 10/23/2019
Court Case 201907591
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Show Cause After Ftc (Assault On Female, Sh (M),
Description Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Show Cause After Ftc (assault On Female, Sh (M), at 1699 Griffith Rd/ridgewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 15:37.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Mccauley, Darrell Lynn
Arrest Date 10/23/2019
Court Case 201907575
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mccauley, Darrell Lynn (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 00:36.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Carter, Justin Lynn
Arrest Date 10/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Carter, Justin Lynn (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 2511 Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 16:38.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Steffler, Brandon James
Arrest Date 10/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 17:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S