Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Castillo-garcia, Brandon Simion
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2019
|Court Case
|201907585
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Castillo-garcia, Brandon Simion (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 916 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Meadows, John Ellis
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2019
|Court Case
|201907591
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Show Cause After Ftc (Assault On Female, Sh (M),
|Description
|Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Show Cause After Ftc (assault On Female, Sh (M), at 1699 Griffith Rd/ridgewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2019
|Court Case
|201907575
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Carter, Justin Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Carter, Justin Lynn (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 2511 Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2019
|Court Case
|201907575
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2004 Union St, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 00:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Steffler, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2019 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S