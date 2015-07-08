Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RICHARDS, RASHIDA MINOY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/28/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-24 08:00:00
Court Case 5902019240864
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount

Name ELEJARDE, LUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-24 13:31:00
Court Case 5902019241169
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name YOUNG, RAHIM DEMONT
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/30/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-24 09:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name JONES, DEREK MARTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-24 13:30:00
Court Case 5902019240781
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHAMBERS, SAMIA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-24 10:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FOX, THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-24 13:35:00
Court Case 5902019009632
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00