Below are the Union County arrests for 10-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Oritez, Dina Laurana
Arrest Date 10/24/2019
Court Case 201907604
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dogs Running At Large), M (M),
Description Oritez, Dina Laurana (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dogs Running At Large), M (M), at 103 Blair St, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2019 08:26.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Pierre, Samantha Joan
Arrest Date 10-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Pierre, Samantha Joan (O /F/29) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger (201908579), at 1999 Wesley Chapel Rd/rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/24/2019 1:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal
Arrest Date 10/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2019 08:53.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 10-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/05) VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 10/23/2019. Reported: 08:21, 10/24/2019.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Huntley, Jurastic Dionte
Arrest Date 10/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Huntley, Jurastic Dionte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2019 10:37.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 10-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 13:00, 10/23/2019 and 09:38, 10/24/2019. Reported: 09:38, 10/24/2019.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G