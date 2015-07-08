Below are the Union County arrests for 10-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Oritez, Dina Laurana
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2019
|Court Case
|201907604
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dogs Running At Large), M (M),
|Description
|Oritez, Dina Laurana (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dogs Running At Large), M (M), at 103 Blair St, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2019 08:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Pierre, Samantha Joan
|Arrest Date
|10-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pierre, Samantha Joan (O /F/29) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger (201908579), at 1999 Wesley Chapel Rd/rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/24/2019 1:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2019 08:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/05) VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 10/23/2019. Reported: 08:21, 10/24/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Huntley, Jurastic Dionte
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Jurastic Dionte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2019 10:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|10-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 13:00, 10/23/2019 and 09:38, 10/24/2019. Reported: 09:38, 10/24/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G