Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Ryan
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2019
|Court Case
|201908614
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Parker, Ryan (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 3906 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 12:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Bishop, Lucas Wilson
|Arrest Date
|10-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bishop, Lucas Wilson (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at 299 N Hayne St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 10:40:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A
|Name
|Thomas, Corie Loroy
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Corie Loroy (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Beraki, Tekleberhan Kifleyesus
|Arrest Date
|10-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Beraki, Tekleberhan Kifleyesus (B /M/50) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (A), at 409 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 01:59, 10/25/2019. Reported: 01:59, 10/25/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Davis, Lauren Ashley
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Davis, Lauren Ashley (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 13:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Suspicious Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|10-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Suspicious Vehicle (C), at 4004 Sardis Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:30, 10/25/2019 and 02:31, 10/25/2019. Reported: 02:31, 10/25/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, G A