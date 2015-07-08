Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parker, Ryan
Arrest Date 10/25/2019
Court Case 201908614
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Parker, Ryan (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 3906 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 12:05.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Bishop, Lucas Wilson
Arrest Date 10-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Bishop, Lucas Wilson (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at 299 N Hayne St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 10:40:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Huntley, S A

Name Thomas, Corie Loroy
Arrest Date 10/25/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Corie Loroy (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 12:20.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Beraki, Tekleberhan Kifleyesus
Arrest Date 10-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Beraki, Tekleberhan Kifleyesus (B /M/50) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (A), at 409 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 01:59, 10/25/2019. Reported: 01:59, 10/25/2019.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Davis, Lauren Ashley
Arrest Date 10/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Davis, Lauren Ashley (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2019 13:37.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Society VICTIM of Suspicious Vehicle
Arrest Date 10-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Suspicious Vehicle (C), at 4004 Sardis Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:30, 10/25/2019 and 02:31, 10/25/2019. Reported: 02:31, 10/25/2019.
Arresting Officer Davis, G A