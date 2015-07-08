Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, REBECCA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/25/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-26 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019241481
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HILL, COURTNEY MARQUICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-26 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019219487
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|VARNEY, GARRICK TYSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-26 00:48:00
|Court Case
|5902019226495
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HILL, ERIC PURNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/29/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-26 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019241510
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLORES, ISIDRO MENDOZA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-26 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019241487
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBBINS, STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-26 10:06:00
|Court Case
|5902019241473
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00