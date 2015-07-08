Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, REBECCA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/25/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-26 00:29:00
Court Case 5902019241481
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HILL, COURTNEY MARQUICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-26 10:10:00
Court Case 5902019219487
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name VARNEY, GARRICK TYSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-26 00:48:00
Court Case 5902019226495
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HILL, ERIC PURNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/29/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-26 09:00:00
Court Case 5902019241510
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name FLORES, ISIDRO MENDOZA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-26 02:15:00
Court Case 5902019241487
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROBBINS, STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-26 10:06:00
Court Case 5902019241473
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00