Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2019.
|Name
|Phifer, Ashley Megan
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2019
|Court Case
|201908663
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Phifer, Ashley Megan (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4917 Manchineel Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2019 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Vandermeer, Willem Dirk
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Vandermeer, Willem Dirk (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3599 Waxhaw Marvin Rd/gray Byrum Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/26/2019 22:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Blount, Michael Shantay
|Arrest Date
|10-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blount, Michael Shantay (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Unsafe Tires (201908647), at 3598 W Hwy 74/wilson Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2019 2:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Blount, Michael Shantay
|Arrest Date
|10-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blount, Michael Shantay (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger (201908647), at 3598 W Hwy 74/wilson Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2019 2:48:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Wood, Adam Christopher
|Arrest Date
|10-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wood, Adam Christopher (B /M/33) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (201908648), at New Town Rd/new Town Rd, Monroe, on 10/26/2019 4:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Mercurio, Dennis Joseph
|Arrest Date
|10-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mercurio, Dennis Joseph (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Fail To Obey Officer, at 5610 Weddington Rd/lester Davis Rd, Weddington, NC, on 10/26/2019 4:53:01 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R