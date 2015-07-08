Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phifer, Ashley Megan
Arrest Date 10/26/2019
Court Case 201908663
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Phifer, Ashley Megan (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4917 Manchineel Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2019 20:15.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Vandermeer, Willem Dirk
Arrest Date 10/26/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Vandermeer, Willem Dirk (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3599 Waxhaw Marvin Rd/gray Byrum Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/26/2019 22:04.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Blount, Michael Shantay
Arrest Date 10-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Blount, Michael Shantay (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Unsafe Tires (201908647), at 3598 W Hwy 74/wilson Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2019 2:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Blount, Michael Shantay
Arrest Date 10-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Blount, Michael Shantay (B /M/41) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger (201908647), at 3598 W Hwy 74/wilson Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2019 2:48:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Wood, Adam Christopher
Arrest Date 10-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Wood, Adam Christopher (B /M/33) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (201908648), at New Town Rd/new Town Rd, Monroe, on 10/26/2019 4:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Mercurio, Dennis Joseph
Arrest Date 10-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mercurio, Dennis Joseph (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Fail To Obey Officer, at 5610 Weddington Rd/lester Davis Rd, Weddington, NC, on 10/26/2019 4:53:01 PM.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R