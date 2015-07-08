Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCARTHUR, BRANDON LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-27 01:47:00
Court Case 5902019241588
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CUNNINGHAM, RODNEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-27 13:47:00
Court Case 5902019241628
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PEREZ, JULIO GILBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-27 00:34:00
Court Case 5902019241607
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PHILLIPS, BRYAN OMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-27 14:46:00
Court Case 5902019240787
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name WEAVER, ROBERT DENNIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/20/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-27 01:45:00
Court Case 1002017704942
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name REYNOLDS, TREMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-27 15:59:00
Court Case 5902019241645
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount