Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCARTHUR, BRANDON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/21/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-27 01:47:00
|Court Case
|5902019241588
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-27 13:47:00
|Court Case
|5902019241628
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEREZ, JULIO GILBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-27 00:34:00
|Court Case
|5902019241607
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, BRYAN OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-27 14:46:00
|Court Case
|5902019240787
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WEAVER, ROBERT DENNIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/20/1964
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-27 01:45:00
|Court Case
|1002017704942
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|REYNOLDS, TREMON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/31/2003
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-27 15:59:00
|Court Case
|5902019241645
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount