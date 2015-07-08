Below are the Union County arrests for 10-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Zamora, Theresa Ray
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2019
|Court Case
|201900878
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3924 Privette Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/27/2019 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Houston, Montrel Lamar
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Houston, Montrel Lamar (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr), M (M), at 6093 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/27/2019 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Gingham, Eddie Marquis
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gingham, Eddie Marquis (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2019 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Richardson, Catherine Felicia
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Catherine Felicia (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 206 Sanford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2019 19:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Zamora, Theresa Ray
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2019
|Court Case
|201908681
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson, Monrpe, NC, on 10/27/2019 19:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Faulkenbury, Shannon Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Faulkenbury, Shannon Marie (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3015 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2019 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M