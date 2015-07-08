Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WATTS, QUENTAVIOUS ANTHONYLEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1994
|Height
|6.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-28 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019241714
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THROWER, ALICIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1996
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-28 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019241689
|Charge Description
|POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, JEREMY LEVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/6/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-28 12:47:00
|Court Case
|5902019241160
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, SETH BRADLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-28 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018712549
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MEADOWS, LOUIS LAMONTREZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-28 07:01:00
|Court Case
|5902019240638
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROOME, JANA LATOYA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-28 10:22:00
|Court Case
|8902019054536
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|15000.00