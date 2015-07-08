Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WATTS, QUENTAVIOUS ANTHONYLEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1994
Height 6.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-28 03:00:00
Court Case 5902019241714
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name THROWER, ALICIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1996
Height 4.11
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-28 10:25:00
Court Case 5902019241689
Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, JEREMY LEVONNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-28 12:47:00
Court Case 5902019241160
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROBINSON, SETH BRADLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-28 16:00:00
Court Case 5902018712549
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MEADOWS, LOUIS LAMONTREZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-28 07:01:00
Court Case 5902019240638
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROOME, JANA LATOYA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-28 10:22:00
Court Case 8902019054536
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 15000.00