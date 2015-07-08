Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lindsey, William Evans
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2019
|Court Case
|201908706
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F),
|Description
|Lindsey, William Evans (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2019 11:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|10-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], on 00:53, 10/28/2019. Reported: 00:53, 10/28/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2019 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Summers, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|10-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Summers, John Michael (W /M/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 7035 Hyde Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:47, 10/28/2019 and 02:48, 10/28/2019. Reported: 02:48, 10/28/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Simple Poss Sch Ii Cs, Review 90 96 (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (simple Poss Sch Ii Cs, Review 90 96 (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2019 14:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Tajiboy, Mario Son
|Arrest Date
|10-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tajiboy, Mario Son (W /M/31) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 231 Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:30, 10/28/2019 and 06:00, 10/28/2019. Reported: 06:04, 10/28/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V