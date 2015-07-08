Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lindsey, William Evans
Arrest Date 10/28/2019
Court Case 201908706
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F),
Description Lindsey, William Evans (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2019 11:41.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 10-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], on 00:53, 10/28/2019. Reported: 00:53, 10/28/2019.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard
Arrest Date 10/28/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2019 12:07.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Summers, John Michael
Arrest Date 10-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Summers, John Michael (W /M/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 7035 Hyde Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:47, 10/28/2019 and 02:48, 10/28/2019. Reported: 02:48, 10/28/2019.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard
Arrest Date 10/28/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Simple Poss Sch Ii Cs, Review 90 96 (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Crawford, Dondre Rashawn Richard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (simple Poss Sch Ii Cs, Review 90 96 (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2019 14:58.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Tajiboy, Mario Son
Arrest Date 10-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Tajiboy, Mario Son (W /M/31) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 231 Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:30, 10/28/2019 and 06:00, 10/28/2019. Reported: 06:04, 10/28/2019.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V