Charge

1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 14) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 15) Larceny-Firearm (F), 16) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 19) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 20) Financial Card Theft (F),