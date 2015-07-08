Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bare, James Wesley
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Bare, James Wesley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2019 18:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Elkins, Shannon Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2019
|Court Case
|201907763
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Elkins, Shannon Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 4103 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2019 20:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Bullock, Mason Alexander
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Mari Para,Review 90-96), M (M),
|Description
|Bullock, Mason Alexander (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Mari Para,review 90-96), M (M), at 1526 Tomberlin Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/29/2019 22:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Miles, Kerrie Alaine
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Miles, Kerrie Alaine (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 701 Eagle Point Ct, Matthews, NC, on 10/29/2019 23:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Rivers, Jada Vijan
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2019
|Court Case
|201907742
|Charge
|1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 14) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 15) Larceny-Firearm (F), 16) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 19) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 20) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Rivers, Jada Vijan (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 14) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 15) Larceny-firearm (F), 16) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 17) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 18) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 19) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 20) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3421 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2019 03:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Gebrezghiabhe, Solomon Yosef
|Arrest Date
|10-29-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gebrezghiabhe, Solomon Yosef (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3499 Wesley Chapel Rd/westport Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10/29/2019 2:08:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C