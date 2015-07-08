Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BARBER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-30 02:39:00
Court Case 5902019241974
Charge Description LARCENY FROM CONSTRUCTION SITE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BRUZON, DAYMELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/31/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-30 09:16:00
Court Case 5902019219035
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SAWYER, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-30 12:10:00
Court Case 5902019232393
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 400.00

Name KINNEY, ASHLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-30 08:23:00
Court Case 5902019240979
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name FISHER, ROGERICK DIONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-30 09:30:00
Court Case 5902019242030
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TOBIAS, ZYON NSIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/2003
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-30 11:15:00
Court Case 5902019242038
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount