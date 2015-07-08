Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARBER, CHRISTOPHER LASHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1974
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-30 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019241974
|Charge Description
|LARCENY FROM CONSTRUCTION SITE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BRUZON, DAYMELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/31/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-30 09:16:00
|Court Case
|5902019219035
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SAWYER, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-30 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019232393
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|400.00
|Name
|KINNEY, ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/1/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-30 08:23:00
|Court Case
|5902019240979
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FISHER, ROGERICK DIONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-30 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019242030
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TOBIAS, ZYON NSIR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/22/2003
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-10-30 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019242038
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount