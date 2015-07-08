Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-31-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STALLINGS, DUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/22/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-31 01:22:00
Court Case 5902019242101
Charge Description CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name GREEN, MARCUS DEMONTRAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-31 09:30:00
Court Case 5902019242034
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, ROBERT NATHANIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/30/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-31 15:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCGLON, RAHIME ANTONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-31 13:59:00
Court Case 5902019242248
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name INTERIANO, RAFAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-31 05:16:00
Court Case 5902019235456
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HURST, CORIN RENEE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/20/1984
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-10-31 12:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount