Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cleary, Michael Bryan
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2019
|Court Case
|201908844
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Cleary, Michael Bryan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1111 Unionville Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/31/2019 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Morales, Thomas Anthony
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2019
|Court Case
|201908813
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Morales, Thomas Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5900 Rockwell Dr/idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/31/2019 00:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Rushing, Jurenda Shirlay
|Arrest Date
|10-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rushing, Jurenda Shirlay (B /F/24) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 233 S Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 21:23, 10/25/2019. Reported: 04:04, 10/31/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2019
|Court Case
|201907790
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 1103 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2019 06:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|10-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 07:20, 10/31/2019. Reported: 07:25, 10/31/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Hinson, Richard Wayne
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Richard Wayne (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 508 Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/31/2019 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J