Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cleary, Michael Bryan
Arrest Date 10/31/2019
Court Case 201908844
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Cleary, Michael Bryan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1111 Unionville Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/31/2019 21:48.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Morales, Thomas Anthony
Arrest Date 10/31/2019
Court Case 201908813
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Morales, Thomas Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5900 Rockwell Dr/idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/31/2019 00:39.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Rushing, Jurenda Shirlay
Arrest Date 10-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Jurenda Shirlay (B /F/24) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 233 S Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 21:23, 10/25/2019. Reported: 04:04, 10/31/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 10/31/2019
Court Case 201907790
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 1103 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2019 06:55.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 10-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 07:20, 10/31/2019. Reported: 07:25, 10/31/2019.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Hinson, Richard Wayne
Arrest Date 10/31/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Hinson, Richard Wayne (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 508 Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/31/2019 09:40.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J