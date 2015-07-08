Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOWIE, ALETHA OMEGA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/10/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-01 03:30:00
Court Case 5902019242330
Charge Description ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STEELE, MICHAEL JAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-01 11:46:00
Court Case 5902019242408
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 300.00

Name EASTERLING, SONTE MIKALA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-01 16:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, SAMIRAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-01 06:30:00
Court Case 5902019208862
Charge Description PROSTITUTION
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name NOLEN, JAKEEM Z
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-01 12:22:00
Court Case 5902019242418
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name HENRY, STEPHANIE ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1989
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-01 13:14:00
Court Case 5902019024964
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00