Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Breedlove, Misty Dawn
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (M),
|Description
|Breedlove, Misty Dawn (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2019 13:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Mckernan, Robert David
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mckernan, Robert David (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 1108 Easthampton Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2019 12:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Cooke, Patricia Dawn
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Papaphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Posseess Herion, Simple Possess Sc (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Cooke, Patricia Dawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Papaphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(posseess Herion, Simple Possess Sc (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2019 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Rossitch, Carson Richard
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rossitch, Carson Richard (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 1108 Easthampton Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2019 12:55:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Strawn, Rusty Wayne
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest- Child Support (M),
|Description
|Strawn, Rusty Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest- Child Support (M), at 4518 Marvin Simpson Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/1/2019 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Weems, Grace Patricia
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Weems, Grace Patricia (W /F/16) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 1108 Easthampton Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2019 12:57:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E