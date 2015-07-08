Description

Cooke, Patricia Dawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Papaphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(posseess Herion, Simple Possess Sc (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2019 15:07.