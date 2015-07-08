Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Breedlove, Misty Dawn
Arrest Date 11/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (M),
Description Breedlove, Misty Dawn (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2019 13:08.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Mckernan, Robert David
Arrest Date 11-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mckernan, Robert David (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 1108 Easthampton Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2019 12:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Cooke, Patricia Dawn
Arrest Date 11/01/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Papaphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Posseess Herion, Simple Possess Sc (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Cooke, Patricia Dawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Papaphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(posseess Herion, Simple Possess Sc (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2019 15:07.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Rossitch, Carson Richard
Arrest Date 11-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rossitch, Carson Richard (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 1108 Easthampton Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2019 12:55:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Strawn, Rusty Wayne
Arrest Date 11/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest- Child Support (M),
Description Strawn, Rusty Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest- Child Support (M), at 4518 Marvin Simpson Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/1/2019 15:57.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Weems, Grace Patricia
Arrest Date 11-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Weems, Grace Patricia (W /F/16) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at 1108 Easthampton Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2019 12:57:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E